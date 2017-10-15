Olivia Culpo Has a Thing For Monochromatic Dressing — And Amazing Shoes

Olivia Culpo, former Miss Rhode Island, USA, and Universe winner, loves to dress in one color from head to toe.
This has been proven time and time again via her Instagram page, where she often shows off her latest outfits. The 25-year-old isn’t afraid of drenching herself in a bold color like red, and she certainly doesn’t shy away from the classic all-black look. Take a peek at the model’s most recent monochromatic styles.
Just a few days ago, Olivia took to Instagram to share that silver is one of her favorite trends for fall. In the shot, she’s sporting Franco Sarto metallic platform sneakers.
And a week ago, the actress-model made waves in a scarlet ensemble consisting of red leather pants and a printed cardigan from Msgm paired with matching ankle booties and Tod’s mink fur-trimmed leather bag.
Then, for Paris Fashion Week day three, Olivia wore Stuart Weitzman Clinger booties in white teamed with a look from Ulyana Sergeenko’s spring ’16 couture collection.
In another shot for Instagram, she showed off black ankle boots with intricate detailing from Rampage with black short shorts and a plain tee.
Again in all black, Olivia made a statement in Saint Laurent Opyum YSL logo booties.
Just got to Rhode Island today and heading to the premiere of my new movie American Satan at Boston film festival … it's pretty surreal 1. Having a movie premiere 2. It being so close to my hometown 🏡 10 or even 5 years ago I would have never in a million years thought this would happen and I'm so so so grateful. I was just a college student at BU with dreams so big they seemed absolutely impossible and used to make my head spin. I don't know if I'm more grateful for the actual movie premiere or that I get to experience it at home with my friends and family… either way this is awesome! I love you guys and thanks for sharing this journey with me. More to come soon!!!!!! 🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️
Rocking all white again, she sported toe-capped boots from Proenza Schouler with Stella McCartney sweatpants.