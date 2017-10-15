Olivia Culpo Has a Thing For Monochromatic Dressing — And Amazing Shoes

Olivia Culpo. Instagram/Olivia Culpo

Olivia Culpo, former Miss Rhode Island, USA, and Universe winner, loves to dress in one color from head to toe.

This has been proven time and time again via her Instagram page, where she often shows off her latest outfits. The 25-year-old isn’t afraid of drenching herself in a bold color like red, and she certainly doesn’t shy away from the classic all-black look. Take a peek at the model’s most recent monochromatic styles.

Silver is one of my favorite trends for this fall. I'm in love with this entire look, head to shoe 💎 ❤️💎❤️ Check out all of my October picks for @dswshoelovers in stores and at DSW.com now. Happy shopping :) #MyDSW A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Oct 10, 2017 at 8:42am PDT

Just a few days ago, Olivia took to Instagram to share that silver is one of her favorite trends for fall. In the shot, she’s sporting Franco Sarto metallic platform sneakers.

And a week ago, the actress-model made waves in a scarlet ensemble consisting of red leather pants and a printed cardigan from Msgm paired with matching ankle booties and Tod’s mink fur-trimmed leather bag.

❤️red A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Oct 6, 2017 at 11:09am PDT

Then, for Paris Fashion Week day three, Olivia wore Stuart Weitzman Clinger booties in white teamed with a look from Ulyana Sergeenko’s spring ’16 couture collection.

Paris day 3 ☕️🙃 A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Sep 29, 2017 at 5:18am PDT

In another shot for Instagram, she showed off black ankle boots with intricate detailing from Rampage with black short shorts and a plain tee.

It's officially chai sippin, bootie wearing season 😏🙃🍂🍁 #FallIsHere @rampagebrand A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Sep 24, 2017 at 9:57am PDT

Again in all black, Olivia made a statement in Saint Laurent Opyum YSL logo booties.

Rocking all white again, she sported toe-capped boots from Proenza Schouler with Stella McCartney sweatpants.