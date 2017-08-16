Get the Hot-Pink Sneakers Nina Dobrev Walks Her Dog In

Nina Dobrev out in Los Angeles on Aug. 15. Instagram

Nina Dobrev has had quite a busy summer. Not only is she the current face of the Reebok x Les Mills collaborative partnership, but the “xXx: The Return of Xander Cage” star also is the proud owner of a new puppy named Maverick. Dobrev is clearly a devoted dog mom — her pup’s face is plastered all over her social media channels.

Yesterday, the actress was spotted out in Los Angeles taking her furry friend for a walk. For the stroll, the 28-year-old wore a Miranda Kerr x Mother Cutout denim jumpsuit with hot-pink Zoku Runner sneakers by Reebok. The trainers — which come in four other colors — feature a socklike fit, making them comfortable as well as giving them a cool look.

To shop Nina’s Reebok sneakers, check out the link below.

Reebok Zoku Runner Ultraknit in Solar Pink, $115; reebok.com

Want more?

Nina Dobrev Gave Her Look a ’70s Twist With Retro Clog Sandals

Nina Dobrev Reveals the Unexpected Benefits of Her New Gig With Reebok

Rihanna Just Dropped a New Sock Collection Featuring Her Most Iconic Looks

Khloe Kardashian Looked Nearly Naked in a Nude Dress and Matching Furry Heels