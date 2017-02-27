9 Yellow Shoes for Spring Inspired by Naomie Harris’ Oscars Look

By / 38 mins ago
oscars 2017 red carpet naomi harris View Slideshow
Naomie Harris at the 2017 Oscars red carpet.
REX Shutterstock.

You may not be able to snag a pair of the yellow sandals “Moonlight” actress Naomie Harris wore Sunday at the Academy Awards straight from Calvin Klein’s fall ’17 collection.

naomie harris sandals oscars red carpet 2017Naomie Harris wears Calvin Klein crystal-embellished sandals at the 2017 Oscars. REX Shutterstock.

However, you can jump on the trend with a range of limoncello looks available for spring. Lots of shoe designers are incorporating the sunny color into their current collections.

Related
Naomie Harris Got Her Asymmetrical Crystal-Strap Sandals Fresh Off the Runway

Naomie Harris Oscars 2017 Red CarpetNaomie Harris’s jeweled sandals. REX Shutterstock

While yellow may seem a bit bright to some, consider the color as a fresh neutral that works with a range of ready-to-wear color schemes including neutrals, brights and simple black and white.

Although Calvin Klein took the look to the nines in a dressed-up silhouette, brands are also using the color for more casual daytime looks.

Manolo Blahnik

Manolo Hangisi Crystal Buckle Satin Pump, $965; neimanmarcus.com

For example, Guess does its version with a tie that wraps around the leg, then sets in on a ‘40s cork platform wedge, while Aerosoles adds some fun fringing to its kitten heel style. For a sophisticated resort look, Gianvito Rossi sets its crisscross slide on a high heel. The color also takes to pumps, with Manolo Blahnik adding a crystal buckle to his version.

To view more, click through the gallery.

Want more?

Kirsten Dunst Has Worn Her Oscars Red-Carpet Shoes a Few Times Before

Sultry Sandals of the 2017 Oscars: Jennifer Aniston, Emma Stone and More Celebs

Jimmy Kimmel Asked Meryl Streep If She Was Wearing Ivanka Trump at the Oscars

The 18 Best-Dressed Stars on the 2017 Oscars Red Carpet

Sultry Sandals of the 2017 Oscars: Jennifer Aniston, Emma Stone and More Celebs

Jimmy Kimmel Asked Meryl Streep If She Was Wearing Ivanka Trump at the Oscars

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s