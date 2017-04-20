Shop Miranda Kerr’s Shoe Style

View Slideshow Miranda Kerr at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. REX Shutterstock

Miranda Kerr turns 34 today; which is hard to believe, but hey, that’s what Google says. The supermodel and mom to her shared son with Orlando Bloom, Flynn, has incredible shoe style. Kerr, who is engaged to Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel, is a fan of Balenciaga, Saint Laurent and more. Check out her shoe style and shop the looks ahead.

Here, the Aussie model sports Saint Laurent leather Chelsea boots paired with black distressed jeans and a Stella McCartney coat at the airport in Tokyo.

Miranda Kerr wearing Saint Laurent booties. REX Shutterstock/My Theresa

Rock 40 leather Chelsea boots, $895; mytheresa.com

Miranda chose Manolo Blahnik tan suede sandals to go with her casual Canadian tux while out and about.

Miranda Kerr wearing Manolo Blahnik sandals. Splash News/Bergdorf Goodman

Suede Khan Double-Strap Sandals, $765; bergdorfgoodman.com

The former Victoria’s Secret took to Instagram to share a shot of her Common Projects white sneakers next to a cute heart she found in the pavement.

Miranda Kerr wearing white sneakers from Common Projects via Instagram. Instagram/Luisa Via Roma

Original Achilles Nappa Leather Sneakers, $430; luisaviaroma.com

Miranda Kerr can also be seen taking part in the sock boot trend, wearing an 0ver-the-knee style from Balenciaga.

Miranda Kerr wearing Balenciaga boots Splash/My Theresa

Knife over-the-knee boots, $1,395; mytheresa.com

For more, check out the gallery.

Shop Emma Watson’s Shoe Closet

How to Shop Reese Witherspoon’s Shoe Style