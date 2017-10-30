Millie Bobby Brown Wears Butterfly Heels On ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’

“Wow, I love your shoes — they are fab,” was the first thing Kelly Ripa said as Millie Bobby Brown sat down for her appearance on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” this morning.
The 13-year-old “Stranger Things” star — who has become known for her fashion looks (and, recently, her new long brown hairstyle) — rocked an ensemble from Self Portrait paired with butterfly embellished T-strap peep-toe pumps by Sophia Webster for the occasion.
Brown talked with Kelly and Ryan about loving to get dressed up, mentioning that it’s especially fun because she’s 13 and can wear a fairy costume if she wishes. “I’m having fun,” Brown said.
The English actress is a fan of Webster’s bold designs, donning embellished metallic sandals at the 2017 Golden Globes this year.
