Shop Mila Kunis’ Most Affordable Shoe Looks

Mila Kunis at the "The State of the Industry' presentation at CinemaCon in 2017. REX Shutterstock

Mila Kunis might be an A-list actress, but the mom of two — who turns 34 today — is often spotted out and about wearing totally affordable footwear. The low-key “That 70s Show” alum’s every day style can be described as casual and comfortable as she is often photographed wearing simple sneakers, boyfriend jeans, and on the occasion — husband Ashton Kutcher’s sweater. She often wears accessibly-priced footwear, so here are a few of her favorite styles to shop.

When the actress threw the ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and the Pittsburgh Pirates back in April, she donned Puma lace-up sneakers.

Puma Basket Patent Leather Lace Up Sneakers, $85; bloomingdales.com

While shopping with Kutcher, Mila stepped out in simple ballet flats from Yosi Samra.

Yosi Samra Women’s Samara Ballet Flat, $52.95; amazon.com

On another occasion, the “Jupiter Ascending” star opted for the ultra-popular Adidas Stan Smith sneaker.

Adidas Originals Stan Smith Sneakers, $39.99; footlocker.com

Again, Mila keeps it casual and classic here with white low top Converse while out with the “No Strings Attached” actor.

Converse Chuck Taylor Low Top Sneaker, $49.95; nordstrom.com

