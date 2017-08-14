Shop Mila Kunis’ Most Affordable Shoe Looks

Mila Kunis might be an A-list actress, but the mom of two — who turns 34 today — is often spotted out and about wearing totally affordable footwear. The low-key “That 70s Show” alum’s every day style can be described as casual and comfortable as she is often photographed wearing simple sneakers, boyfriend jeans, and on the occasion — husband Ashton Kutcher’s sweater. She often wears accessibly-priced footwear, so here are a few of her favorite styles to shop.
When the actress threw the ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and the Pittsburgh Pirates back in April, she donned Puma lace-up sneakers.
Puma Basket Patent Leather Lace Up Sneakers, $85; bloomingdales.com
While shopping with Kutcher, Mila stepped out in simple ballet flats from Yosi Samra.
Yosi Samra Women’s Samara Ballet Flat, $52.95; amazon.com
On another occasion, the “Jupiter Ascending” star opted for the ultra-popular Adidas Stan Smith sneaker.
Adidas Originals Stan Smith Sneakers, $39.99; footlocker.com
Again, Mila keeps it casual and classic here with white low top Converse while out with the “No Strings Attached” actor.
Converse Chuck Taylor Low Top Sneaker, $49.95; nordstrom.com
