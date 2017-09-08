Michelle Pfeiffer Soars in 5-Inch Gold Heels & Shimmering Dress at Venice Film Festival

Michelle Pfeiffer at the premiere of "Mother!" at the Venice Film Festival. Rex Shutterstock

Michelle Pfeiffer is back and better than ever.

Following a break from big screen for four years, the 59-year-old actress is back starring opposite Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem in Darren Aronofsky’s thriller “Mother!”

For the premiere on Tuesday at the Venice Film Festival, Pfeiffer donned a stunning black and gold shimmering floor-length dress from Michael Kors Collection teamed with Salvatore Ferragamo black satin platform pumps featuring chunky gold-mirrored heels.

Michelle Pfeiffer at the premiere of “Mother!” in Venice wearing Michael Kors and Ferragamo. REX Shutterstock

Recently, the actress — who is famously mentioned in Bruno Mars’ song “Uptown Funk” — told Interview magazine that while she never lost her love for acting, “I’m an empty-nester now.”

“I feel really at home on the movie set. I’m a more balanced person honestly when I’m working,” Pfeiffer said. “But I was pretty careful about where I shot, how long I was away, whether or not it worked out with the kids’ schedule.”

Michelle Pfeiffer wearing gold-mirrored platforms at the Venice Film Festival on Tuesday. REX Shutterstock

Ferragamo heels. Rex Shutterstock

But she’s back with full force. And in chunky gold-mirrored Ferragamo, no less.

