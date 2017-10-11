Melania Trump Adds Feminine Touch to Her Menswear Outfit to Greet Justin Trudeau and His First Lady

Melania Trump. Rex Shutterstock

Melania Trump donned another menswear ensemble as she helped President Donald Trump greet his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire, at the White House today.

The first lady donned a gray pinstripe suit paired with a crisp white collared button-down and a black tie hanging loose around her neck as she welcomed the couple.

The former model’s shoes were covered by her trousers, but when she took a seat the footwear was on full show. Melania had on her beloved stilettos. Meanwhile, the Canadian prime minister’s wife debuted standout PVC and black pointed stiletto pumps for the occasion.

Gregoire also donned a navy and white A-line bow-embellished dress while accessorizing with a sleek navy, pink and white bag.

Melania Trump and Sophie Gregoire meet in front of the White House in Washington, D.C. Rex Shutterstock

The Trudeaus are visiting Washington as the two leaders are set to discuss the North American Free Trade Agreement today.

Donald Trump, Justin Trudeau, Melania Trump and Sophie Gregoire sit in the Oval Office at the White House. Rex Shutterstock

