First Lady Melania Trump’s Best Style Moments of 2017

While Melania Trump has received some major flak for some of her style choices (mainly her shoes) over the past year, it’s hard to deny that the former model has a sense of fashion.

Since becoming first lady, Trump has stepped out in myriad high-end looks from the likes of Dior, Emilio Pucci and Dolce & Gabbana. On top of that, it’s no secret that the 47-year-old has a love for Christian Louboutin and Manolo Blahnik. With 2018 right around the corner, FN rounded up some of her most stylish looks from 2017.

While visiting Belgium in May, Trump wore an off-the-shoulder lacy frock paired with strappy embellished sandals, both from Dolce and Gabbana. The attention-grabbing dress perfectly hugged her curves, while a calf-length hem gave way to rose and crystal details on her satin shoes.

This summer, visiting Germany for the G20 Summit, she made a statement with a white fringe Michael Kors frock paired with Christian Louboutin Pigalle 120 python pumps.

On another occasion this fall, the mom of one looked chic while posing for photos with Prince Harry at Toronto’s Invictus Games wearing a Christian Dior pre-fall ’17 houndstooth suit paired with simple black suede Manolo Blahnik ‘BB’ pointed pumps.

