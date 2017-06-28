Shop Melania Trump’s Signature Belt and Shoe Style

View Slideshow Melania Trump returns to the White House after spending the weekend at Camp David. REX/Shutterstock

While President Donald Trump has been in office just about six months, First Lady Melania Trump has already clearly stated her style through official and unofficial engagements. And she has a penchant for pairing waist-cinching belts with all sorts of shoes. Here, FN rounded up some of the first lady’s best picks in recent weeks of this signature look.

Recently, while heading off to Camp David for Father’s Day, the former model donned Christian Louboutin pointed-toed flats and a brown leather belt from Michael Kors with her Gabriela Hearst shirtdress.

Michael Kors Collection Vachetta Leather Belt, $420; michaelkors.com; Christian Louboutin Ballalla Nude Flat, $575; christianlouboutin.com

In April, the 47 year-old wore a favorite style of hers, Christian Louboutin So Kate pumps, for a visit to Palm Beach. Melania accessorized her black and white patterned dress with an Alexander McQueen leather belt.

Alexadner McQueen Leather Belt, $945; stylebop.com; Christian Louboutin So Kate 120 Patent Leather Pumps, $675; saksfifthavenue.com

In March while heading to spend the weekend at his Mar-a-Lago Estate in Palm Beach, the first lady sported Gianvito Rossi suede pumps with a red coat.

Gianvito Rossi Suede Pumps, $675; net-a-porter.com

