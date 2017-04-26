Melania Trump’s Shoe Style as First Lady

View Slideshow Melania Trump reads to children at the White House Easter Egg Roll on April 17. REX Shutterstock

First Lady Melania Trump turns 47-years-old today, and to celebrate we’re taking a look at the former model’s shoe style since President Donald Trump took office.

Since Inauguration Day, Trump has had more and more official public appearances. And she’s rarely not seen wearing heels. Moreover, she’s rarely not wearing Christian Louboutins.

However, for Easter, Trump opted for pastel pink pointy-toed ballet flats.

April 2017: Melania Trump in a Hervé Pierre dress and pink flats. REX Shutterstock

Earlier in April, the First Lady was seen exiting Air Force One wearing sky-high stiletto pumps from Christian Louboutin in a peachy coral.

The First Lady steps off Air Force One wearing coral Christian Louboutin pumps. REX Shutterstock

Again, she donned Louboutin heels but with a Valentino dress with President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.

Melania Trump wearing a Valentino Daisy appliqué crepe dress with Christian Louboutin’s So Kate pumps. REX Shutterstock

Back in March, Trump changed it up a bit, wearing beige Manolo Blahnik BB heels with a red coat to make her way across the White House lawn to Marine One with the president.

Melania Trump wearing Manolo Blahnik BB heels. REX Shutterstock

For more of Melania Trump’s shoe style, check out the gallery.

