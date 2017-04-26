Melania Trump’s Shoe Style as First Lady

First Lady Melania Trump turns 47-years-old today, and to celebrate we’re taking a look at the former model’s shoe style since President Donald Trump took office.
Since Inauguration Day, Trump has had more and more official public appearances. And she’s rarely not seen wearing heels. Moreover, she’s rarely not wearing Christian Louboutins.
However, for Easter, Trump opted for pastel pink pointy-toed ballet flats.
Earlier in April, the First Lady was seen exiting Air Force One wearing sky-high stiletto pumps from Christian Louboutin in a peachy coral.
Again, she donned Louboutin heels but with a Valentino dress with President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.
Back in March, Trump changed it up a bit, wearing beige Manolo Blahnik BB heels with a red coat to make her way across the White House lawn to Marine One with the president.
For more of Melania Trump’s shoe style, check out the gallery.
