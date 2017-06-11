Where to Shop Meghan Markle’s Totally Affordable Strappy Sandals

Meghan Markle spotted arriving at the Austin airport in Texas on June 10. Splash

Meghan Markle was spotted on June 10 at the Austin, Texas, airport, where she was set to make a rare appearance alongside her “Suits” co-stars at the ATX Television Festival. She was slated to take part in a script reading and panel discussion.

The 35 -year-old actress arrived wearing a simple white button-down with ripped skinny jeans and strappy black sandals from Madewell. Markle, who attended Pippa Middleton’s Berkshire wedding with Prince Harry in May, accessorized with J.Crew sunglasses, Jennifer Meyer Long Bar stud earrings, a Madewell x Biltmore ‘panama’ hat, and a Chanel “Gabrielle” bag.

But back to the shoes, which are affordable and readily available.

The gladiator style sandals cost less than $100 and they’re super versatile. Pair them with jeans like Markle for a casual day or make them more sophisticated with a cool skirt or dress. To get the look, shop the style below.

Madewell Kana Lace Up Gladiator Sandals, $69.50; shopbop.com

