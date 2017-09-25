Meghan Markle Sports Sarah Flint Flats at Invictus Games with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at the Invictus Games on Sept. 25. Rex Shutterstock

After making their first official appearance together at the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games in Toronto on Saturday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted at the wheelchair tennis event. This time, the couple walked hand in hand and watched the games from the stand as a couple.

Markle dressed casually in sunglasses and a simple white button-down blouse with frayed jeans and Sarah Flint brown leather bow-embellished flats. Meanwhile, the 33-year-old royal dressed in an Invictus Games black polo shirt, navy pants and navy Adidas sneakers.

Prince Harry leads Meghan Markle at the Invictus Games in Toronto on Monday. Rex Shutterstock

The 36-year-old “Suits” actress is a known fan of New York-based designer Sarah Flint’s Italian-made shoes. And the Natalie flat, with its sleek pointed toe and feminine bow detail, complemented Markle’s ensemble perfectly.

Meghan Markle wearing Sarah Flint brown pointy bow-embellished leather flats. Rex Shutterstock

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle step out at the Invictus Games. Splash

