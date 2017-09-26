Madonna’s Son Sings Along to Mom’s Classic Hit in Adidas

Madonna’s son David Banda certainly celebrated his birthday in style.
The 12-year-old son of the iconic performer was caught jamming out to her 1983 hit “Holiday” on Sunday while in the car. As if he was reimagining a scene from James Corden’s “Carpool Karaoke,” David belted out the lyrics while sporting a black and white Adidas logo T-shirt.
Fortunately, Madonna caught it all on video. “Go David! Its your birthday!!! We gonna party! Like its your birthday!!” she wrote. “It’s time to Celebrate!”
Earlier in the day, the mom of six shared a sweet shot of herself and David when he was just a baby, writing: “Happy Birthday to My Beautiful baby Boy!! I wish I could still carry you Bapu Style!”
Want more?
Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Stepped Out in Studs & More Celebs in the Front Row at NYFW
Sarah Jessica Parker Offers Fans a ‘Sex and the City’ Shopping Experience — and a Pair of Shoes
All the Details on Kate Hudson’s Fabletics Shoe Launch