Madonna’s Son Sings Along to Mom’s Classic Hit in Adidas

Madonna’s son David Banda certainly celebrated his birthday in style.

The 12-year-old son of the iconic performer was caught jamming out to her 1983 hit “Holiday” on Sunday while in the car. As if he was reimagining a scene from James Corden’s “Carpool Karaoke,” David belted out the lyrics while sporting a black and white Adidas logo T-shirt.

Fortunately, Madonna caught it all on video. “Go David! Its your birthday!!! We gonna party! Like its your birthday!!” she wrote. “It’s time to Celebrate!”

Earlier in the day, the mom of six shared a sweet shot of herself and David when he was just a baby, writing: “Happy Birthday to My Beautiful baby Boy!! I wish I could still carry you Bapu Style!”

Happy Birthday to My Beautiful baby Boy!! 🎉🎉🌈🌈😂💕💘💕💘💕 David Banda!! 🦄🦄🦄🎂🎂🐎🐎🐎 I wish I could stilll carry you Bapu Style! ♥️💯♥️💯♥️💯♥️🌹🇲🇼🇲🇼🇲🇼♥️🙏🏻 A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Sep 24, 2017 at 3:10am PDT

