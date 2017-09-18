Kate Moss, Cara Delevingne and More In the Front Row at London Fashion Week

View Slideshow Celebs in the front row at London Fashion Week. Rex Shutterstock

Iconic supermodels and pop stars have been stepping out for London Fashion Week.

Kate Moss, 43, hit the Burberry spring ’18 show with 47-year-old Naomi Campbell, giving the world ’90s flashbacks. While Moss opted for a striped belted maxi-dress with a leather jacket and fringed suede platform booties, Campbell went for a plaid Burberry button-down shirt with a pink Burberry skirt and patent ankle boots.

Kate Moss leaving the Burberry show with Naomi Campbell on Sept. 16. Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, model-turned-actress Cara Delevingne chatted up model Kris Wu at the Burberry show. The 25-year-old donned a crop top paired with a leather jacket and plaid pants, along with matching lace-up sneakers, for the occasion.

Cara Delevingne wearing Burberry sneakers while chatting with Kris Wu at the Burberry spring ’18 show. Rex Shutterstock

On the same day, Ellie Goulding and Liam Payne hit the front row at the Emporio Armani spring ’18 show. While Payne donned crisp white kicks, the 30-year-old “Burn” singer sported patent pointy heels for the occasion.

(L-R): Tom Odell, Ellie Goulding and Liam Payne in the front row at Emporio Armani. Rex Shutterstock

For more celebs sitting front row at London Fashion Week, scroll through the gallery.

Want more?

Liam Payne, Ellie Goulding and More Hit the Emporio Armani Spring ’18 After-Party

Kate Moss and Daughter Lila Grace, Plus Charlie XCX Hit the Front Row at Topshop

Lottie Moss, FKA Twigs & More Celebs Sit Front Row at Versus Versace