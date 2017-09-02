Liam Payne’s Nike Air Force 1 Sneakers Are On Sale

Following a birthday holiday with girlfriend Cheryl Cole, it’s back to business for Liam Payne.
The “Strip That Down” singer, who turned 24 on Tuesday (Aug. 29), stepped out to celebrate the launch of Voxi by Vodafone sporting a Stone Island royal blue sweater paired with G-Star 3301 Slim jeans.
Pulling Payne’s look together was a pair of crisp ‘wolf grey’ Nike Air Force 1 Ultra Mid Flyknit sneakers. The high top style, which are on sale right now, feature a sock-like fit and Nike Air-Sole cushioning for maximum comfort.
Prior to the event, the new father took to Instagram to share a series of rare shots featuring him holding hands with his five-month-old son, Bear. “Best birthday ever 🐻💙,” the star captioned the sweet post.
Shop the former One Direction member’s shoe style via the link below.
Nike Air Force 1 Ultra Mid Flyknit sneaker, $99.97; nike.com
Want more?
Liam Payne and New Son Sport Matching Yeezys
The 10 Best Nike Sneakers on Sale Right Now
Lorde’s $90 White Nikes Are the Staple Sneakers You’ve Been Searching for