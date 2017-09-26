Lenny Kravitz Rocks a Shirtless Look, Plus Kate Moss and More in the Front Row at Saint Laurent

Celebs are stepping out to take in Saint Laurent’s spring ’18 collection at Paris Fashion Week today.
Rocker Lenny Kravitz, for one, sat front-row next to “House of Cards” actress Robin Wright. The 53-year-old sported a shirtless look with an embellished blazer, leather pants and tan suede ankle boots.
Elsewhere, Kate Moss hit the front row with pal and editor-in-chief of British Vogue, Edward Enninful. The iconic former supermodel sported simple black pointed pumps paired with a printed dress and black blazer for the occasion.
Meanwhile, Courtney Love wore an all-black ensemble in the sat front-row for the show.
Blogger-turned-designer Chiara Ferragni posed in front of the Eiffel Tower at the Saint Laurent show wearing one-shoulder top and slinky matching sandals.
For more of the front row at Saint Laurent spring ’18, check out the gallery.
