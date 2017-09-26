Lenny Kravitz Rocks a Shirtless Look, Plus Kate Moss and More in the Front Row at Saint Laurent

View Slideshow (L-R): Kate Moss, Lenny Kravitz and Courtney Love sit front-row at Saint Laurent. Rex Shutterstock

Celebs are stepping out to take in Saint Laurent’s spring ’18 collection at Paris Fashion Week today.

Rocker Lenny Kravitz, for one, sat front-row next to “House of Cards” actress Robin Wright. The 53-year-old sported a shirtless look with an embellished blazer, leather pants and tan suede ankle boots.

Lenny Kravitz sitting in the front row at Saint Laurent spring ’18. Rex Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Kate Moss hit the front row with pal and editor-in-chief of British Vogue, Edward Enninful. The iconic former supermodel sported simple black pointed pumps paired with a printed dress and black blazer for the occasion.

Kate Moss and Edward Enninful sitting front-row at Saint Laurent spring ’18. Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Courtney Love wore an all-black ensemble in the sat front-row for the show.

Courtney Love sitting front-row at Saint Laurent during Paris Fashion Week. Rex Shutterstock

Blogger-turned-designer Chiara Ferragni posed in front of the Eiffel Tower at the Saint Laurent show wearing one-shoulder top and slinky matching sandals.

Chiara Ferragni strikes a pose a the Saint Laurent spring ’18 show. Rex Shutterstock

