Lady Gaga Is Back in Action — And So Are Her Sky-High Platforms

Following a break due to “severe physical pain” earlier this fall, Lady Gaga is back in action on her “Joanne World Tour.”

The pop star took to Instagram earlier today to show off some serious statement shoes — sky-high white platform heels.

The 33-year-old performer paired the pumps with fishnets, a leopard-print romper, necklaces and a red beret featuring tassels.

The star has made the platform her signature style over the years, rocking them from the red carpet to the streets. She’s clearly happy to return the stage. “When I’m in the arena, it’s like being home and also church. [It’s] such a special place where I feel so humbled but inspired to perform for all my fans.”

Lady Gaga shows off some serious skin with patent leather stompers on the 2017 Grammy Awards red carpet. REX Shutterstock

Lady Gaga left Brandon Maxwell’s runway show this year wearing Pleaser shoes. Splash.

