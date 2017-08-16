Kylie Jenner Just Wore $700 Fendi Slides With Sweats

Kylie Jenner poses for Women's Wear Daily. Kylie Jenner/Instagram

On the heels of the release of The Hollywood Reporter’s revealing new cover featuring the Kardashian and Jenner sisters (as well as manager-mom Kris Jenner), Kylie Jenner stepped out in Los Angeles yesterday and proved you can never go wrong with an all-black ensemble.

The “Life of Kylie” star was dressed down in a simple black zip-up hoodie and leggings, but that didn’t stop her from rocking a luxe pair of $700 velvet Fendi slides. To accessorize, the 20-year-old, who celebrated her birthday last week, carried a Balenciaga cross-body mini tote bag. Later, she was spotted leaving the city’s Pace restaurant with sister Kendall and best friend Jordyn Woods.

Today, Jenner took to Instagram to share a family shot from the Hollywood Reporter spread, simply tagging the publication.

