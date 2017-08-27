Inside ‘Life of Kylie’ — How Kylie Jenner’s Inner Circle Has Been Banking With Brands

L-R: Simi and Haze, Jordyn Woods and Victoria Villarroel. Instagram

Kylie Jenner just turned 20 years old, but the reality star and makeup mogul has already garnered success beyond her years. In 2016, she earned a whopping $18 million, and reports from Women’s Wear Daily reveal that her cosmetics company could be worth $1B by the year 2022. On top of that, Jenner is a Puma brand ambassador and shares her Kendall + Kylie label that includes footwear with her older sister Kendall.

Now, with her own E! reality show, “Life of Kylie,” the world is getting a glimpse at what it’s really like to be Kylie, as well as how advantageous it is to be associated with the breakout Kardashian star. Let’s take a look at Kylie’s stylish inner-circle and how they’re thriving in fashion and business, too.

Jordyn Woods

Jordyn Woods attends Beautycon L.A. on Aug. 13. REX Shutterstock

Jordyn Woods is Kylie’s best friend, but she’s more than just that. Woods — whose mom, Elizabeth, is her talent manager — is a model, DJ and more. Represented by Wilhelmina International Curve, the 19-year-old has modeled for brands like Asos and Lane Bryant. And just last week, she DJ’d at True Religion’s Fit collection launch. Recently at Beautycon L.A., Woods wore Comme des Garcons Play Peek-a-Boo canvas sneakers ($125) on the pink carpet.

Simi and Haze Khadra

Simi and Haze Khadra at Puma’s Velvet Rope event. Courtesy of Puma

Born in Saudi Arabia and raised in London, Simi and Haze Khadra moved to Los Angeles five years ago to attend the University of Southern California. Fast forward to now and the twins — who have 511k Instagram followers — are traveling around the world DJ’ing and modeling. Most recently, the sisters bagged themselves the starring role of 7 For All Mankind’s latest campaign and DJ’d for Puma’s Velvet Rope collection launch on Aug. 3 in L.A., where the lifestyle brand debuted a tech-infused collection of athleisure and training pieces. In April, the sisters entertained guests at Schutz’s 1-year anniversary party in Beverly Hills.

Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou

Stassie Karanikolaou wears True Religion jeans with strappy black sandals. Courtesy of True Religion

Another close friend of Kylie’s — Stassie Karanikolaou — also made an appearance in support of Jordyn’s True Religion event, where she wore black strappy sandals. A week ahead of that, she appeared with Kylie’s hairstylist, Tokyo Stylez, at Maybelline’s beauty influencer collection launch for Shayla Mitchell. With 2.6 million Instagram followers, Stassie models and uses her social media following to promote many products. In April, PrettyLittleThing tapped the blonde to launch its Shape collection. The trio — Kylie, Stassie and Jordyn — partied together at Coachella Music Festival for a bash thrown by the British retailer. “In five years I’d like to see myself more prominent in the fashion and beauty world,” she shared in a recent profile with Khloé Kardashian’s Good American denim line. She’s well on her way.

Victoria Villarroel

U GUYS IM ENGAGED @makeupbyariel A post shared by vito🌹 (@victoriavillarroel) on Dec 17, 2016 at 7:42pm PST

While Victoria “Vito” Villarroel Gamero has worked for Jenner Communications for years, she was promoted to Kylie’s personal assistant in 2015. The 24-year-old — who has racked up 270K Instagram followers — has a tight bond with the “Life of Kylie” star. “Victoria is more than my assistant,” Kylie has gushed in the past. “We’ve really grown so close, and I consider her one of my best friends. She’s so cute!”

Travis Scott

Travis Scott sitting front row at Louis Vuitton. REX Shutterstock

After splitting from longtime boyfriend Tyga earlier this year — Kylie has reportedly moved on to Travis Scott. The “Butterfly Effect” rapper has tipped his toes into the footwear industry by teaming up with Nike to star in their new Air VaporMax campaign. On top of that, Scott debuted a first-look at what looks like a new Jordan Brand collaboration with his own label, Cactus Jack Records back in July.