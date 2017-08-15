Kylie Jenner Rocks the Architectural Shoe Trend

After celebrating her birthday last week, Kylie Jenner stepped out yesterday in some statement-making booties courtesy of Balenciaga.
Hitting the streets of Los Angeles, the “Life of Kylie” star paired her square-toe architectural boots with a feminine red polkadot dress by Réalisation. To accessorize, the 20 year-old carried a Balenciaga leather cross-body bag and shaded her eyes behind Quay’s #QuayxKylie Purple Honey sunglasses.
Meanwhile, that same day, the makeup mogul — who is a big fan of Balenciaga’s footwear — had some fun with a sunflower in a boomerang on Instagram. This comes on the heels of the revelation that Kylie’s cosmetic company could be worth an estimated $1 billion by 2022.
You can shop Kylie’s Balenciaga boots here.
Balenciaga Black Heeled Square boot, $995; ssense.com
