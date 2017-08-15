Kylie Jenner Rocks the Architectural Shoe Trend

Kylie Jenner leaving Il Tramezzino in Studio City, Calif., on Aug. 14. Courtesy of Instagram

After celebrating her birthday last week, Kylie Jenner stepped out yesterday in some statement-making booties courtesy of Balenciaga.

Hitting the streets of Los Angeles, the “Life of Kylie” star paired her square-toe architectural boots with a feminine red polkadot dress by Réalisation. To accessorize, the 20 year-old carried a Balenciaga leather cross-body bag and shaded her eyes behind Quay’s #QuayxKylie Purple Honey sunglasses.

Ky out in LA, yesterday. 🍒 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliepictures) on Aug 15, 2017 at 5:49am PDT

Meanwhile, that same day, the makeup mogul — who is a big fan of Balenciaga’s footwear — had some fun with a sunflower in a boomerang on Instagram. This comes on the heels of the revelation that Kylie’s cosmetic company could be worth an estimated $1 billion by 2022.

🌻 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 14, 2017 at 3:48pm PDT

You can shop Kylie’s Balenciaga boots here.

Balenciaga Black Heeled Square boot, $995; ssense.com

Want more?

Kylie Jenner’s Cosmetic Business Could Be Worth $1B by 2022

Kylie Jenner Poses in Lingerie on a Pink Motorcycle in These Sold-Out Cherry-Print Sandals

Kylie Jenner’s $100 Red Fur Slides Are Perfect for Fall

Mariah Carey Looks Ready for Christmas in Her Red Form-Fitting Dress

Cara Delevingne Celebrated Her 25th Birthday With These $24 Shoes