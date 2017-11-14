Kristen Stewart Wears Edgy Crop Top With Checkered Pantsuit to Honor Julianne Moore

(L-R): Kristen Stewart, Julianne More and Elizabeth Banks at the 2017 Museum of Modern Art Film Benefit. Rex Shutterstock

The Museum of Modern Art in New York was teeming with stylish celebrities last night when Julianne Moore was being honored at the 2017 MoMA Art Film Benefit.

The Oscar-winning actress, who attended the Chanel-presented event with her husband, Bart, and look-alike daughter Liv, sported an embellished off-the-shoulder frock from the French luxury label paired with black ankle-strap sandals and statement jewelry for the special occasion.

Julianne Moore wearing Chanel with Bart and Liv Freundlich at the 2017 MoMA Art Film Benefit. Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Kristen Stewart, 27, who has been a Chanel brand ambassador since 2013, stepped out in a gray checkered jacket and trousers from Karl Lagerfeld’s spring ’18 collection with strappy black Giuseppe Zanotti slingback sandals.

During her speech at the benefit, Stewart, who starred alongside Moore in “Still Alice” in 2014, reportedly said of her “work mom,” Julianne, “I love my mom — no disrespect to my mom, but I wish you were my mom.”

Moore’s “Hunger Games” costar Elizabeth Banks also turned out for the event, wearing a white ensemble by Emanuel Ungaro teamed with black platform peep-toe pumps.

(L-R): Kristen Stewart posing with Julianne Moore and Elizabeth Banks last night. Rex Shutterstock

