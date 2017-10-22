Kourtney Kardashian Steps Out in Adidas Yeezy Wave Runners

Kourtney Kardashian. Courtesy of Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian loves her Adidas.

Whether she’s wearing classic Gazelle sneakers or sporting Yeezy Powerphase Calabasas kicks, she always reps the brand in style.

And on that note, the eldest Kardashian sister showed off the unreleased Adidas Yeezy Wave Runners during a coffee run with friend Larsa Pippen on Friday.

#kourtneykardashian #larsapippen yesterday A post shared by KuwtKardashians and Jenners (@kuwtkjen) on Oct 21, 2017 at 7:48pm PDT

The mom of three paired the hotly anticipated chunky multicolored style with a white cropped T-shirt and baggy gray sweatpants for the casual outing.

Кортни Кардашьян с подругой Ларсой Пиппен из шоу о домохозяйках на прогулке в Beverly Hills, 20.10.17 #kourtneykardashian #larsapippen 😎🔥⭐️✌🏼 Подписывайтесь на мою новую страницу @hollywoodmooddi #celebrity #celebritynews #этоголливуддетка#famous#celebritystyle#hollywoodstar#showbiz#gossip#omg#hotornot#richandfamous#spletnik#hollywoodstar#селебрити#celebs#Jurmala#fitmama#bestoftheweek#plasticsurgery#latvija#gossipdidi#star#blogging#有名人#ハリウッド#новостизвезд A post shared by Celeb news (@gossipdididi) on Oct 21, 2017 at 7:15am PDT

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian took to Instagram the other day to promote the Yeezy Wave Runner 700, sharing a shot of herself wearing the kicks while in mommy mode with Saint and North.

Preorders for the Adidas Yeezy Wave Runner 700 ship out on Nov. 1.

