Kourtney Kardashian Flatters Her Legs in Kimono Mini Dress & Two-Tone Sandals

Kourtney Kardashian heading to Madeo in L.A. Splash

It appears that Kourtney Kardashian couldn’t decide on gold or silver sandals for dinner Tuesday night, so she opted for both.

Hitting Madeo restaurant in L.A. with sister Kim Kardashian West on Tuesday — the mother-of-three showed off toned tan legs in a half-off satin kimono dress adorned with sequined birds and foliage from Attico paired with two-toned gold and silver metallic leather ankle strap sandals.

Kourtney Kardashian wearing Gucci sandals for dinner at Madeo in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Splash

The stiletto pumps — which feature an intertwined toe strap — complemented the 38-year-old reality star’s lavish embroidered mini dress, for a sultry evening-out look.

Meanwhile, the eldest Kardashian sister took to Instagram yesterday to promote the 10-year anniversary special of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” which airs this Sunday on E!

TEN YEARS…our new season starts again this Sunday starting with our ten year anniversary special! This is how you #KeepItKardashian A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Sep 19, 2017 at 12:07pm PDT

