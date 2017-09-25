Like Mother, Like Daughter — Kourtney Kardashian and Penelope Disick Step Out in Vans Sneakers

Kourtney Kardashian arrives to Mason's art class in L.A. Splash News

While Scott Disick was spotted getting cozy with Sofia Richie in Miami this weekend, ex Kourtney Kardashian and daughter Penelope had some girl time.

The duo stepped out for some shopping on Saturday — and in affordable Vans, no less. While the eldest Kardashian rocked checkerboard slip-ons, 5-year-old P sported SK8-Hi kids’ sneakers.

For the occasion, the mom of three donned a navy cropped sweatshirt with black athletic pants featuring snaps down the sides and accessorized with her go-to Prada Vela bag. Meanwhile, Penelope paired her cool kicks with a sweet canary yellow jumpsuit.

The mother-daughter outing came on the heels of reports that Kourtney’s younger sister Kylie Jenner is pregnant with rapper Travis Scott’s baby.

Shop Kourtney’s shoe style for under $50.

Vans Classic Checkerboard Slip-On sneakers, $49.95; nordstrom.com

