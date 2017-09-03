Celebs Going to Church — Kourtney Kardashian, Justin Bieber and More

View Slideshow Celebs attending church in L.A. Splash

Earlier this week, a flurry of A-list celebs like Justin Bieber, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner stepped out for church. The “Purpose” singer’s former fling Hailey Baldwin was also in attendance at the same service held at The City Church’s Saban Theatre in L.A.

Regardless, it’s been an opportunity for the Kardashian clan and others to wear their signature styles.

While Kendall sported head-to-toe Balenciaga —including Knife boots and a Crossover-Front denim jacket — her older sister opted for a vintage band T-shirt with red velvet pants and black sandals.

Kendall Jenner seen leaving church on Aug. 30. Splash

Kourtney Kardashian leaving church on Aug. 30. Splash

Meanwhile, Baldwin donned Adidas jogger pants with an oversized T-shirt paired with statement-making white leather platform sneakers.

Hailey Baldwin heading to church on Aug. 30 Splash

Justin showed up with buddy Patrick Schwarzenegger sporting a neon t-shirt and $100 Adidas cork sole slides with socks.

