Kourtney Kardashian Rocks a Flirty Mini Skirt With Strappy Sandals

Kourtney Kardashian. Rex Shutterstock

Kourtney Kardashian is constantly out and about in L.A. — whether she’s toting one of her three kids to art classes, hitting meetings, filming “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

That said, while she often sports Adidas or Vans classic sneakers, on Wednesday the reality star opted for statement-making wraparound ankle strap sandals from Gianvito Rossi to grab a green smoothie — a flirty street style look.

The 38-year-old was spotted in West Hollywood, Calif., donning a black high-waisted miniskirt and a simple white tee with the standout $1,245 satin sandals.

Later, Kardashian hit Hillsong Church in Beverly Hills for a late service, which Justin Bieber and action star Chris Pratt also attended.

Shop Kourtney’s cool shoe style via the link below.

Gianvito Rossi Opera Ankle-Wrap 105mm Sandal, $1,245; neimanmarcus.com

