Kourtney Kardashian Stomps Out In Slick Boots & Glossy Pants to Take Boyfriend Shopping

Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend Younes Bendjima are kicking off Paris Fashion Week with some shopping in the City of Lights.
For the occasion, the 38-year-old reality star donned Acne Studios Tugi vinyl trousers ($500) from its fall ’17 collection, paired with a black sweater and classic Dr. Martens 1460 boots.
Meanwhile, her 24-year-old model boyfriend sported black sweatpants with a navy zip-up hoodie and white high-top Nike x Off-White sneakers for the outing. And the mom of three further accessorized her ensemble with rectangular shades and a miniature black velvet backpack.
The inseparable couple hit the Paris Saint-Germain shop during their excursion, where Bendjima was spotted leaving with two bags.
Shop the classic boot below.
Dr. Marten’s 1460 Smooth boot, $135; drmartens.com
