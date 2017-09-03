Kourtney Kardashian Heads to the Malibu Fair with Younes Bendjima In Adidas

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima spotted leaving the Malibu Fair on Sept 1. Instagram

The couple that has fun together, stays together. Or at least, that seems to be the case for Kourntey Kardashian and Younes Bendjima. On Friday, the 38-year-old mom of three and her 23-year-old model boyfriend stepped out for date night at the Annual Malibu Kiwanis Chili Cook-Off.

For the occasion, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star donned a yellow plaid flannel over top a black tank with distressed jeans and Adidas Gazelle sneakers. Meanwhile, Bendjima sported a long-sleeved Reebok shirt, distressed jeans and white Nike high top sneakers.

Lately, when Kardashian isn’t wearing Vans Old Skool sneakers, she’s been opting for these cool suede black and white sneakers — most recently paired with a ’90s oversized rapper T-shirt.

Shop the simple classic style via the link below.

Adidas Gazelle Original Suede Sneaker, $80; neimanmarcus.com

Want more?

Kourtney Kardashian Made Gucci Red Stilettos Look Really Comfortable

Kourtney Kardashian & More Celebs Are Giving NSFW Twists to Menswear-Inspired Office Suits

Kourtney Kardashian’s Manolo Blahnik x Vetements Boots Took Her Summer Outfit to the Next Level