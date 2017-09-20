Kirsten Dunst’s Movie Premiere Look Is Breathtaking in Head-to-Toe Rodarte Haute Couture

Kirsten Dunst wearing Rodarte haute couture. Rex Shutterstock

Kirsten Dunst sat front-row at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, so it’s not exactly surprising that she decided on a look from Rodarte’s fall ’17 collection for the L.A. premiere of her new film, “Woodshock.”

The 35-year-old award-winning actress hit the red carpet on Monday night looking dreamy in head-to-toe Rodarte. A lacy powder blue dress with floral accents was complemented by flowers in her hair and draped around her arms. Completing the ensemble were sleek dark blue pointy-toed strappy pumps.

Kirsten Dunst on the red carpet at the “Woodshock” premiere in Los Angeles. Rex Shutterstock

The sisters behind the clothing brand, Kate and Laura Mulleavy, also wrote and directed the film, which follows a young woman (Dunst) who is dealing with a profound loss and becomes paranoid after taking a deadly drug.

While the newly engaged actress opted to wear the small white flowers like a boa, the model on the runway donned flowers secured by ribbons down her arms.

Model on the catwalk for Rodarte fall ’17 at Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris. Rex Shutterstock

