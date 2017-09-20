Kirsten Dunst’s Movie Premiere Look Is Breathtaking in Head-to-Toe Rodarte Haute Couture

Kirsten Dunst sat front-row at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, so it’s not exactly surprising that she decided on a look from Rodarte’s fall ’17 collection for the L.A. premiere of her new film, “Woodshock.”
The 35-year-old award-winning actress hit the red carpet on Monday night looking dreamy in head-to-toe Rodarte. A lacy powder blue dress with floral accents was complemented by flowers in her hair and draped around her arms. Completing the ensemble were sleek dark blue pointy-toed strappy pumps.
The sisters behind the clothing brand, Kate and Laura Mulleavy, also wrote and directed the film, which follows a young woman (Dunst) who is dealing with a profound loss and becomes paranoid after taking a deadly drug.
While the newly engaged actress opted to wear the small white flowers like a boa, the model on the runway donned flowers secured by ribbons down her arms.
Want more?
Kirsten Dunst Styled Her See-Through Dress With See-Through Heels at Rodarte’s Show
Kirsten Dunst Has Worn Her Oscars Red-Carpet Shoes a Few Times Before