Kim Kardashian West Snapchats 1-Year-Old Son Saint Wearing White Yeezys

Kim Kardashian West with son Saint. REX Shutterstock

Saint West will be the envy of Yeezy fans hoping to get their hands on a pair of white Yeezy Boost 350 V2s.

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West’s 1-year-old son already has a pair — and he looks pretty adorable wearing them. Kardashian West shared a photo on her Snapchat account of Saint wearing the sneakers with a pair of blue and white Adidas Originals shorts.

Kim Kardashian West shared this photo of her son Saint wearing white Yeezy Boost 350 V2. Snapchat

We have seen Saint wearing other Yeezys before; Kardashian West shared this photo of Saint wearing the original Turtledove Yeezys just months after he was born.

Kim Kardashian West shared this photo of Saint wearing Yeezy Boost 350s on her Snapchat. Snapchat/Kim Kardashian.

According to @theyeezymafia on Twitter, the all-white version of West’s Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 will launch April 29. No word on if it will also be available for babies and kids at some point.

