Kim Kardashian’s Curve-Hugging Nude Dress Matches Her Spiral Sandals

Kim Kardashian heads to a New York Fashion Week event on Sept. 8. Splash News

Kim Kardashian understandably opted out of Paris Fashion Week festivities — but that doesn’t mean she hasn’t been rocking some fancy footwear at home in L.A.

Last night, the 36-year-old reality star stepped out for dinner at Toscana in Brentwood, Calif., sporting a curve-hugging nude strapless dress with sheer detailing at the bottom and gold spiral wrap around sandals courtesy of Rene Caovilla.

Kim In LA yesterday😍😭🔥 A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kardashianfreaks) on Oct 3, 2017 at 12:54pm PDT

The sultry shoe style from the Italian designer snaked around Kim’s tan legs all the way up to her knees, complementing her form-fitting naked dress.

This comes on the heels of reports that in addition to Kim, sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner both have babies on the way.

However, only the mom of two has confirmed that she is expecting a third child with husband Kanye West, via surrogate.

The Kardashians Sat Down With Megyn Kelly — and They Coordinated Their Outfits

Kim Kardashian Glammed Up a Mom Look While Taking Her Kids Ice Skating

Twitter Users Are Roasting Kim Kardashian for This Shoe Design

Kim Kardashian Pulls Off Low-Maintenance Look With No Bra & Boots