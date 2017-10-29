Kourtney and Kim Kardashian Dress Up As Musical Icons Michael Jackson and Madonna

Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian. Rex Shutterstock

Kourtney and Kim Kardashian have long been by each other’s sides, so it only seems natural that they teamed up for Saturday’s Halloween festivities, going as Madonna and Michael Jackson.

Dressed to recreate the famous looks of the King and Queen of Pop at the 1991 Academy Awards, Kim wore a sequined white gown and fur shawl, with platinum blonde hair and a red lip to channel the “Vogue” singer, while Kourtney emulated the late Jackson with tight curls, black gloves and a white blazer.

Kim & Kourtney dress as Michael Jackson & Madonna! YAY or NAY? 🔥 A post shared by narbeh kardash (@narbehkardash) on Oct 28, 2017 at 10:20pm PDT

The 37-year-old mom of two completed hers sparkling look with pointy-toed silver pumps. As for Kourtney, the mom of three rocked black leather boots.

Kim’s Madonna ensemble marks her third musical icon look. Earlier in the day, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star was spotted in her costume as Aaliyah.

Kim & Kourtney last night As MJ & Madonna 😭😍🔥 #northwest #kimkardashianwest #kourtneykardashian A post shared by NORTH WEST (@noriwestsource) on Oct 29, 2017 at 7:54am PDT

