The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes of the Weekend

Halloweekend is here and celebrities have been stepping out as music legends, movie characters and more. You can bet there were wigs, and of course, some eye-catching footwear.
Kourtney and Kim Kardashian made waves dressed up as at Michael Jackson and Madonna at the 1991 Academy Awards. Tight curls, a fur shaw and plenty of bling and boom, you have the King and Queen of Pop.
Meanwhile, Emily Ratajkowski was spotted donning a purple wig with a sheer one piece, striped trousers and checkered pumps.
As for Kaia Gerber, the bourgeoning supermodel rocked sky-high platform Saint Laurent Candy sandals and a short blond wig for a ’70s-themed Halloween party.
Naomi Campbell hit amFAR’s Fabulous Fund Fair wearing a dress from The Blonds fall ’17 collection.
Also at the amFAR event, Ellie Goulding channeled country icon Dolly Parton with red lips, a blond wig and sparkling knee-high boots.
Joanna Krupa went as Sandy from “Grease” this weekend, stomping out in bright red pointed pumps.
Pairs Hilton dressed as Princess Jasmine from “Aladdin,” complete with a turquoise ensemble and T-strap pumps.