Kim Kardashian West Rocks the Clear Shoe Trend In Japan

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West out shopping in Japan. Instagram

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are celebrating the rapper’s 40th birthday in Tokyo, following last week’s trip to the Bahamas with their kids, North and Saint. The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” reality star has been sharing her adventures in Japan with her husband via Snapchat, showing off several different outfits.

Twice now, Kardashian-West has rocked the clear shoe trend, sporting transparent Yeezy Season 4 mules. The couple was spotted walking on the main street of Omotesando and browsing through some Sanrio character socks at the popular children’s toy store, Kiddy Land, where the star paired the shoes with camo pants and a simple white tank top.

Icons 😭😍 #kanyewest #kimkardashianwest A post shared by North West ™ (@noriwestsource) on Jun 11, 2017 at 4:34am PDT

The 36-year-old mom of two showed off her mules via Snapchat, once in a video of her walking on a busy street and then in the car alongside her sold out Hermes Lizard Mini Kelly bag.

Kardashian-West donned the same pair of clear shoes designed by her husband the following day as they strolled the streets of Harajuku, stopping in the Brand Collect clothing store.

He did say he would take her to Japan one day… 🙊🇯🇵 @kimkardashian #kimkardashian #kimkardashianwest A post shared by Jade Hazell (@_jadekardashian) on Jun 11, 2017 at 3:06am PDT

