With the year coming to a close, we’d be remiss to not take a look back at some of Kim Kardashian West’s most popular Instagrams from 2017. As one of the biggest social media influencers in the world (if not the most influential), there was a noticeable void when the mom of two took a break from all her platforms following the horrifying robbery at Paris Fashion Week in 2016.

But Kim was back in the new year. And there’s no denying that North and Saint West ruled the reality star’s feed. That said, scroll through to see Kim Kardashian’s top Instagrams of 2017.

After a roughly three-month hiatus from social media, the 37-year-old posted a shot simply captioned “family” on Jan. 3, which garnered an estimated 4.2 million likes. In the intimate photo, the KKW Beauty founder showed ofF nude Yeezy Season 4 lace-up booties, while North rocked high-top Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star sneakers. As for Kanye, the controversial rapper donned his own Yeezy Boost sneakers.

Just a day later, Kardashian shared a picture of just her and Saint in which she’s sporting the same pointed ankle boots. Meanwhile, the 2-year-old was dressed in a red sweatshirt and sweatpants for the photo, which gained 3.5 million likes.

With a whopping 4.5 million likes, “Easter 2017” takes the cake for most-liked picture. While celebrating the holiday at their home, the foursome posed for the sweet photo, with Kim wearing a slinky satin champagne-colored Bec & Bridge dress paired with strappy sandals and Kanye in a Balenciaga black denim jacket over a crisp white button-up, black pants and brown suede heeled Chelsea boots from Saint Laurent.

As for North, the 4-year-old looked adorable in a flowing white dress with a matching choker and fluffy fur slides. Saint West in a white shirt to match his dad and what appear to be toddler-sized Yeezys completed the popular shot.

Another top ‘gram from 2017, earning 2.9 million likes, featured North in a velvet tank dress and Converse high-tops making a funny face at Universal Studios in Hollywood, Calif. “She has no clue what 100 million followers means but she’s excited cause i’m excited lol thanks for the follows and the love 💯,” Kim captioned the picture.

Proving again that the world loves North West content, Kim’s birthday post for the curly-haired toddler — a close-up shot of the mother-daughter duo — earned 2.7 million likes this summer.

Another picture featuring the stylish “Life of Pablo” artist acquired 3 million likes, with the powerful couple sharing a kiss in elegant menswear looks.

The middle Kardashian sister’s post for the eclipse on Aug. 21. with her little ones obtained 3.3 million likes. “Total eclipse of the heart,” Kim cheekily captioned the sweet shot, in which she and Saint both wore camouflage shorts.

Garnering 2.7 million likes, a black and white picture of Kim and Saint captioned “Mommy & son day today” featured the toddler wearing Vans Sk8-Hi sneakers, while the television star sported ankle boots with sweatpants.

In November, a solo shot of North wearing an Adidas ensemble with black fur slides gained 2.9 million likes.

Kim’s birthday post for mom Kris Jenner, in which the pair are both rocking blonde ‘dos, garnered 4.2 million likes last month. “Happy Birthday to my best friend,” she wrote.

