Kim Kardashian Hits ’70s-Themed Halloween Party in Custom-Made Cher Costume

Kim Kardashian West is a known huge Cher fan, so it’s no surprise that the reality star stepped out for Casamigos’ annual Halloween bash dressed as the 71-year-old music icon.
“Because I love her and we’re going to a ’70s party. You know I love her,” she said on Periscope.
With friend Jonathan Cheban on her arm as former husband Sonny Bono, the mom of two rocked a custom-made outfit that replicated the legendary singer’s exact look from the 1973 Academy Awards.
Showing off a taught tummy in the yellow embellished semi-sheer two-piece ensemble, the 37-year-old — who celebrated her birthday last week — completed her costume with a long black wig, acrylic nails and open-toed booties.
“Cher definitely has a better body,” Kardashian West said. “Her stomach… I don’t think anyone could compare.”
For more from Casamigos’ annual Halloween bash, check out the gallery.
