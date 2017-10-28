Kim Kardashian Hits ’70s-Themed Halloween Party in Custom-Made Cher Costume

Kim Kardashian with Jonathan Cheban View Slideshow
Kim Kardashian with Jonathan Cheban.
Kim Kardashian West is a known huge Cher fan, so it’s no surprise that the reality star stepped out for Casamigos’ annual Halloween bash dressed as the 71-year-old music icon.

“Because I love her and we’re going to a ’70s party. You know I love her,” she said on Periscope.

Rebecca Minkoff Wants People to Stop Dressing 'Slutty' for Halloween

#KimKardashian and BFF Jonathan Cheban went as Sonny and Cher for the #Casamigos Halloween bash!

A post shared by ExtraTV (@extratv) on

With friend Jonathan Cheban on her arm as former husband Sonny Bono, the mom of two rocked a custom-made outfit that replicated the legendary singer’s exact look from the 1973 Academy Awards.

Showing off a taught tummy in the yellow embellished semi-sheer two-piece ensemble, the 37-year-old — who celebrated her birthday last week — completed her costume with a long black wig, acrylic nails and open-toed booties.

Kim Kardashian and Jonathan Cheban arrive at Casamigos' annual Halloween bash Kim Kardashian and Jonathan Cheban arrive at Casamigos’ annual Halloween bash. Splash

“Cher definitely has a better body,” Kardashian West said. “Her stomach… I don’t think anyone could compare.”

Sonny Bono and Cher at the 45th annual Academy Awards in 1973 Sonny Bono and Cher at the 45th annual Academy Awards in 1973. Rex Shutterstock

