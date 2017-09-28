Khloé Kardashian is Pregnant — A Look at Tristan and Khloé’s Couple Style

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson outside The Nice Guy in West Hollywood, Calif. Splash

Days after the reveal that Kylie Jenner is reportedly pregnant, multiple sources confirmed to People that Khloé Kardashian is expecting her first child with Tristan Thompson. Yes — that means that Kim, Kylie and Khloé all have babies on the way.

“Yes, Khloe and Tristan are expecting and they are absolutely thrilled,” a source told the mag. “This isn’t something they were in a rush to announce to the whole world, and it’s only been in just the past week or so that they’ve felt comfortable telling most of their inner circle.

❥ իմ սեր ❥ Im ser ❥ All my Love ❥ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Aug 6, 2017 at 1:17pm PDT

That said, to celebrate that Aunty Koko is finally becoming a mom, let’s take a look at Khloé and Tristan’s couple style.

Thompson — who is an NBA player for the Cleveland Cavaliers — often opts for sneakers and sporty looks when spotted out and about. If you take a peep at the 26-year-old’s Instagram you’ll see the dad-to-be is a Nike sneaker fan. Meanwhile, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star has an affinity for thigh-high boots.

#Khlostan 😍😍❤️ A post shared by Khloé Kardashian Fan (@khloekfanxo) on Jul 12, 2017 at 3:18pm PDT

Here, the cute couple — who have been spotted out together since last September — cuddle up in matching camo jackets, which Khloé paired with stiletto booties.

Надеемся,вы готовы к этой новости, ведь ещё одна сестра из клана Кардашьян беременна! Хлои Кардашьян и баскетболист Тристан Томпсон ожидают своего первенца🎉 #themoodnews #celebrities #khloekardashian #tristanthompson #kardashian A post shared by The Mood (@themoodmagazine) on Sep 26, 2017 at 5:21pm PDT

After just several months of dating, Thompson posted a shot of himself and the 33-year-old wearing fur coats on Christmas. While the basketball star opted for tan suede ankle boots, the youngest Kardashian sister donned over-the-knee burgundy leather boots.

Merry Christmas & Happy Holidays from me and mines, to you and yours. A post shared by Tristan Thompson (@realtristan13) on Dec 25, 2016 at 6:24pm PST

For a closer look at Khloé and Tristan’s couple style, check out the gallery.

