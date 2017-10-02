Khloé Kardashian Steps Out with Tristan Thompson in Baggy Sweatshirt and Lace-Up Booties

Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashia step out together. Splash

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson stepped out in Cleveland together for the first time since multiple sources told E! News that the couple is expecting their first child.

The pair was photographed wearing matching ensembles in Ohio on Sunday, where the 26-year-old baller plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Both donned black hoodies and bottoms, but while Thompson sported white sneakers and a Supreme cross-body bag, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star opted for chunky lace-up high heel booties and carried her go-to Hermès Birkin bag.

October 1st: #khloekardashian and #Tristanthompson out in Cleveland A post shared by KardashianJennerItaly (@kardashianjenneritaly) on Oct 2, 2017 at 5:45am PDT

While the couple has yet to comment on the pregnancy rumors, sources reveal that Khloé and Tristan are “absolutely thrilled” and are just starting to tell their inner circle the news.

Moreover, this outing comes on the heels of reports that 20-year-old Kylie Jenner is pregnant as well, making three members of the family expecting at the same time.

