Kendall Jenner Appears Fall-Ready In Yeezy Leaf Top and Adidas Sneakers

Kendall Jenner steps out in NYC on Sept. 5. Splash

After arriving in New York ahead of Fashion Week, Kendall Jenner grabbed a low-key lunch with Kourtney Kardashian’s ex, Scott Disick on Tuesday.

For a bite at Gemma Italian restaurant in the East Village, the 21-year-old supermodel donned a Yeezy leaf-print long sleeve t-shirt with black trousers and Adidas Forum sneakers paired with Yeezy Season 4 Calabasas burgundy fall-inspired socks.

Kendall Jenner wearing a Yeezy top and socks with Adidas Forum sneakers for lunch with Scott Disick. Splash

The Adidas ambassador opted for a retro vibe with the Forum low top style featuring a single velcro strap.

Kendall Jenner wearing Adidas Forum sneakers with Yeezy Season 4 Calabasas socks. Splash

Prior to this, Kendall spent Labor Day at Soho House’s Little Beach House with 28-year-old Los Angles Clippers star Blake Griffin, who she is rumored to be dating.

