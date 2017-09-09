Kendall Jenner Can’t Stop Wearing This Luxury Brand’s Booties

Ahead of hitting the catwalk on Wednesday, Jenner stepped out in Soho wearing Balenciaga boots.
The 21-year-old supermodel turned heads while leaving the Bowery Hotel donning a beige blazer with a blue top paired with distressed jeans and Balenciaga leather ankle booties featuring an exaggerated pointed toe. To complete the look, Jenner carried a Balenciaga Classic City printed tote bag and sported cool oval shades.
Yesterday wasn’t the first time that the reality star rocked the eye-catching shoe style. A week ago, while attending church with sister Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall paired the boots with a crossover denim jacket and skinny jeans from the Frenchy luxury brand.
Prior to that, Kendall hit The Nice Guy with Hailey Baldwin for a low-key dinner in the same pair of boots teamed with Re/Done jeans and a simple black top.
