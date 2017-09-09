Kendall Jenner Can’t Stop Wearing This Luxury Brand’s Booties

Kendall Jenner spotted in Soho on Wednesday. Splash

Ahead of hitting the catwalk on Wednesday, Jenner stepped out in Soho wearing Balenciaga boots.

The 21-year-old supermodel turned heads while leaving the Bowery Hotel donning a beige blazer with a blue top paired with distressed jeans and Balenciaga leather ankle booties featuring an exaggerated pointed toe. To complete the look, Jenner carried a Balenciaga Classic City printed tote bag and sported cool oval shades.

Kendall Jenner spotted at the Bowery Hotel in NYC on Sept. 6. Splash

Yesterday wasn’t the first time that the reality star rocked the eye-catching shoe style. A week ago, while attending church with sister Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall paired the boots with a crossover denim jacket and skinny jeans from the Frenchy luxury brand.

Kendall Jenner seen leaving church on Aug. 30. Splash

Prior to that, Kendall hit The Nice Guy with Hailey Baldwin for a low-key dinner in the same pair of boots teamed with Re/Done jeans and a simple black top.

Kendall Jenner leaving The Nice Guy in Los Angeles on Aug. 23. Splash

