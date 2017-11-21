Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin Cheer On Blake Griffin in Monochrome Looks

(L-R) Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin in New York on Nov. 20. Splash

Who wants to sit courtside alone? Not Kendall Jenner.

Last night, the supermodel stepped out with Hailey Baldwin and a few other friends to watch rumored boyfriend and Clippers star Blake Griffin play the Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Kendall Jenner wearing white skinny jeans with matching thigh-high boots in NYC on Nov. 20. Splash

Both opting for high-heeled boots for the occasion — Jenner paired white thigh-highs over matching skinny jeans while Baldwin, 20, sported black platform ankle booties with track pants.

Hailey Baldwin wearing a checkered coat with black platform ankle boots in New York. Splash

Moreover, each went for monochromatic looks for the evening with Baldwin in head-to-toe black and the Adidas model in a mostly white ensemble.

Hailey Baldwin, Kendall Jenner and a friend at the Clippers versus Knicks game in New York Monday night. Splash

Cheering from the sidelines — this marks the fourth time the 22-year-old reality star has watched Griffin play and the first time first time she’s attended a game outside of the Clippers home arena in L.A.

Hailey Baldwin goofing off court side with Kendall Jenner. Splash

