Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin Cheer On Blake Griffin in Monochrome Looks

Who wants to sit courtside alone? Not Kendall Jenner.
Last night, the supermodel stepped out with Hailey Baldwin and a few other friends to watch rumored boyfriend and Clippers star Blake Griffin play the Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
Both opting for high-heeled boots for the occasion — Jenner paired white thigh-highs over matching skinny jeans while Baldwin, 20, sported black platform ankle booties with track pants.
Moreover, each went for monochromatic looks for the evening with Baldwin in head-to-toe black and the Adidas model in a mostly white ensemble.
Cheering from the sidelines — this marks the fourth time the 22-year-old reality star has watched Griffin play and the first time first time she’s attended a game outside of the Clippers home arena in L.A.
