Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and More Celebrities Wearing the Red Boot Trend for Fall

View Slideshow (L-R) Hailey Baldwin and Gigi Hadid rock the red boot trend. Splash/REX Shutterstock

Expecting to go unnoticed in red boots is akin to expecting not to get wet going outside in a rain storm sans an umbrella. So when Kendall Jenner stepped out in Giuseppe Zanotti knee-high red patent leather boots for dinner at Nobu in Malibu, California, with Hailey Baldwin earlier this week, she stood out.

Paired with a white cropped T-shirt and matching sweats, the La Perla model appeared somewhat reminiscent of a candy cane.

Also known to rock red boots on occasion is Kendall’s best friend Gigi. Back in July, the Victoria’s Secret angel stepped out in Stuart Weitzman slouchy booties in ‘red hot,’ paired with a denim on denim ensemble.

Gigi Hadid wearing Stuart Weitzman Clingy booties on June 29 in NYC. Splash

For more celebs rocking red boots, check out the gallery ahead.

