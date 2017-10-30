Kelly Rowland Rocks Sexy Head-To-Toe Latex and Thigh-High Boots at Halloween Bash

Kelly Rowland for Halloween 2017.
Kelly Rowland/Instagram

Kelly Rowland held a star-studded Halloween party over the weekend, channeling Grace Jones as Strangé from the ’90s comedy “Boomerang,” donning a head-to-toe latex ensemble.

For the bash, thrown at Poppy in West Hollywood, Calif., the 36-year-old singer sported a shiny black jacket, worn as a dress, paired with pointy thigh-high stiletto boots. The look was completed with a blond ponytail wig and a black headpiece.

Strangé & Eddie

During the festivities, the former “Destiny’s Child” hitmaker mingled with Jessica Alba, who appropriately went as Juno from the 2007 Ellen Page film of that name.

The expectant mother — who just revealed she’ll be having a son — wore a striped T-shirt, a camo hoodie, jeans and ankle boots with orange laces. Meanwhile, husband Cash Warren rocked a Luigi costume and white Reebok sneakers.

Jessica Alba with husband Cash Warren, kelly rowland halloween bash 2017 Jessica Alba with husband Cash Warren. Splash

Elsewhere, Beyoncé dressed as Lil’ Kim from Missy Elliott’s “The Rain” video, and Jay-Z channeled the late Biggie Smalls in a red leather jacket.

#JayZ & #Beyonce dressed as #Biggie & #LilKim at #KellyRowland's halloween party last night 👀 #TSRHalloweenWars

A$AP Rocky was also spotted stepping out for Rowland’s party. Sans costume, the rapper opted for Vans Old Skool sneakers with yellow laces instead.

ASAP Rocky wearing Vans to Kelly Rowland's Halloween party A$AP Rocky wearing Vans to Kelly Rowland’s Halloween party. Splash