Katy Perry Kicks Off Concert Tour in Custom Sergio Rossi Thigh-High Boots

Katy Perry kicked off her highly anticipated “Witness: The Tour” in Montreal last night by rocking three pairs of custom over-the-knee boots by Sergio Rossi.

One leather style came in a black and white playful polka-dot pattern with a round toe and ruffle embellishments down the sides.

Another similar round-toe boot came in a shiny red patent leather, which Perry paired with a matching sequin-embellished bodysuit.

And completing the trio is a pair of a stretch silver leather over-the-knee boots, which she teamed with another dazzling bodysuit.

Katy llama a una fan al ecenario #katyperry #katyperryfansforever #katyperryfans #katyperrysweeps #katyperrynoticechriswillmakeit #katyperrynoticechriswillmakeit #katyperryfans #witnesstour #katycat A post shared by katy perry (@katy_perrykacts) on Sep 19, 2017 at 6:59pm PDT

