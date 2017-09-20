Katy Perry Kicks Off Concert Tour in Custom Sergio Rossi Thigh-High Boots

Katy Perry kicked off her highly anticipated “Witness: The Tour” in Montreal last night by rocking three pairs of custom over-the-knee boots by Sergio Rossi.
One leather style came in a black and white playful polka-dot pattern with a round toe and ruffle embellishments down the sides.
Another similar round-toe boot came in a shiny red patent leather, which Perry paired with a matching sequin-embellished bodysuit.
And completing the trio is a pair of a stretch silver leather over-the-knee boots, which she teamed with another dazzling bodysuit.
