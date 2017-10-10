Katie Middleton Debuts Baby Bump In Ladylike Lace Dress & Black Pumps

Kate Middleton at World Mental Health Day in London on Oct. 10.

After suffering from severe bouts of morning sickness in September, Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, stepped out for the first time since announcing she is pregnant with baby number three.

Middleton, along with Prince William and brother-in-law Prince Harry, attended World Mental Health Day at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday. For the occasion, the expectant mom donned a light blue dress from Temperley London’s fall ’17 collection, which features corded lace and black velvet trims.

Kate Middleton shows off a hint of a baby bump at World Mental Health Day in London. Rex Shutterstock

The 35-year-old royal showed off a tiny baby bump while sporting Gianvito Rossi black suede pointed stiletto pumps at the special reception, which honored those working in the mental health field and the royal trio’s Heads Together campaign, which aims to reduce the stigma surrounding mental health issues.

Kate Middleton seen smiling with Prince William at World Mental Health Day in London. Rex Shutterstock

According to People, an aide told reporters: “The Duchess’ condition is improving, but she is still suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum. She is delighted to be able to be here tonight.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend World Mental Health Day in London on Tuesday. Rex Shutterstock

Shop Kate’s Gianvito Rossi pumps below.

Want more?

Kate Middleton Is Pregnant With Baby No. 3 — A Look At Her Past Pregnancy Style

Kate Middleton Has a Hack That Lets Her Wear Heels All Day Long

Kate Middleton’s Favorite Affordable Shoes

Kate Middleton’s Favorite Sneaker Brand Just Got an Upgrade for Fall