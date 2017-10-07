Katie Holmes Shows Off Abs in Sultry Lace Bra & Her Bright Red Pedi In Cutout Sandals

Katie Holmes leaving Intimissimi On Ice in Verona, Italy on Oct. 7. Splash

Katie Holmes stepped out for night sans Suri Cruise to see Intimissimi On Ice in Verona, Italy.

Not afraid to bare some midriff for the occasion, the mom and “Dawson’s Creek” alum stepped out in a sultry ensemble, donning an Intimissimi Autumn Macramdé Laura bandeau bra under a light wash denim jacket paired with black high waisted trousers and cutout black sandals.

Katie Holmes rocking a lacy crop top and cut out sandals at Intimissimi on Ice in Italy. Splash

The block heeled style matched the intricate designs on her top, and a bright red pedicure added a pop of color to the whole ensemble.

Katie Holmes leaving Intimissimi on Ice. Splash

Along with model Irina Shayk, who was taking pictures, Holmes cozied up while taking in the show — which combines talents of the opera and pop with the most celebrated ice skaters in the world for two nights of pure Italian fashion and style.

Katie Holmes and Irina Shayk at Intimissimi On Ice. Splash

Want more?

Katie Holmes Shows Tan Legs at NYFW in Romantic Dress & Simple Pumps

Katie Holmes, Jessica Chastain & More Celebs Take Ralph Lauren’s Front Row at NYFW

Katie Holmes Steps Out With Suri In Affordable Vince Camuto Sandals