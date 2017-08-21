Katie Holmes Steps Out With Suri In Affordable Vince Camuto Sandals

Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise on a stroll in New York City on Aug. 18. Instagram

Katie Holmes visited NBC’s “Today” last Wednesday to talk her new film “Logan Lucky,” her appearance in next summer’s “Ocean’s Eight” and her 11-year-old daughter with Tom Cruise, Suri.

The 38-year-old “Dawson’s Creek” alum opened up about Suri’s entering her teen years soon, telling Matt Lauer, “You know, she is 11 and a half and she’s a great girl and she’s doing so well.” She continued: “I’m enjoying this time — I’m not so worried yet about the teenage years.”

And when Lauer asked if she was worried about there being a time “when mom stops being cool,” the actress responded, “I never was cool. So I’ve got nothing to lose. I’m totally ready for this.”

That said, this past Friday the mom-and-daughter duo took to the streets of New York City hand in hand. Holmes donned a high-neck yellow blouse with overalls, a bag from Tod’s and affordable Vince Camuto two-strap sandals, while Suri sported a pink polka dot dress and matching flip-flops.

