Kate Upton Rocks Curve-Hugging Lace & Walks on Gold Heels at Premiere of ‘The Layover’

Kate Upton attends the L.A. premiere of her latest film, "The Layover." REX Shutterstock

Last night, model-turned-actress Kate Upton stepped onto the red carpet in gold-mirrored heels.

After working out with the Marines in Detroit on Tuesday, 25-year-old Upton hit the L.A. premiere for her movie “The Layover” in a black strapless lacy number and black suede ankle-strap Giuseppe Zanotti sandals.

Kate Upton walks the red carpet in Giuseppe Zanotti Charline sandals. REX Shutterstock

At first glance the “Other Woman” actress’ shoe choice for the evening looked like any other black suede sandal, but the chunky mirrored gold heel proved that this shoe lends something pretty special.

Kate Upton wearing Giuseppe Zanotti black suede sandals with a chunky mirrored gold heel. REX Shutterstock

Meanwhile, co-star Alexandra Daddario — who plays Upton’s on-screen BFF — opted for a mesh sheer black and blue number with a full skirt.

Alexandra Daddario and Kate Upton walk the red carpet at the L.A. premiere of “The Layover.” REX Shutterstock

Matt Barr, Matt Jones and Izabella Miko, and director William H. Macy, for the after-party at

The Highlight Room, presented by Svedka. “The Layover” hits theaters Sept. 1.

On her feet were simple but classic black satin full d’Orsay pumps that exposed a flattering arch on the sides of her feet. The actresses joined castmates

Alexandra Daddario wearing black satin full d’Orsay pumps. REX Shutterstock

You can shop Kate Upton’s mirrored gold heel below.

Giuseppe Zanotti Charline Sandal, $675; giuseppezanottidesign.com

Want more?

Kate Upton Flawlessly Took on the Architectural Shoe Trend Three Ways in One Day

Kate Upton Flattered Her Figure With This Very Simple Heel & Hemline Style

Kate Upton Looks Really Comfortable in These Under Armour Sneakers