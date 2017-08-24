Kate Upton Rocks Curve-Hugging Lace & Walks on Gold Heels at Premiere of ‘The Layover’

Last night, model-turned-actress Kate Upton stepped onto the red carpet in gold-mirrored heels.
After working out with the Marines in Detroit on Tuesday, 25-year-old Upton hit the L.A. premiere for her movie “The Layover” in a black strapless lacy number and black suede ankle-strap Giuseppe Zanotti sandals.
REX ShutterstockAt first glance the “Other Woman” actress’ shoe choice for the evening looked like any other black suede sandal, but the chunky mirrored gold heel proved that this shoe lends something pretty special.
REX ShutterstockMeanwhile, co-star Alexandra Daddario — who plays Upton’s on-screen BFF — opted for a mesh sheer black and blue number with a full skirt.
REX ShutterstockOn her feet were simple but classic black satin full d’Orsay pumps that exposed a flattering arch on the sides of her feet. The actresses joined castmates Matt Barr, Matt Jones and Izabella Miko, and director William H. Macy, for the after-party at The Highlight Room, presented by Svedka. “The Layover” hits theaters Sept. 1.
REX ShutterstockYou can shop Kate Upton’s mirrored gold heel below.
Giuseppe Zanotti Charline Sandal, $675; giuseppezanottidesign.com
