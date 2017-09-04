Kate Middleton Is Pregnant With Baby No. 3 — A Look At Her Past Pregnancy Style

View Slideshow Kate Middleton carries Princess Charlotte while the royals visit an Airbus facility in Hamburg, Germany, on July 21. REX Shutterstock

Kensington Palace confirmed today that Prince William and Kate Middleton are expecting baby number three.

“Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child,” a statement from Kensington Palace, released Monday morning, said.

The newest royal will be joining 4-year-old Prince George — who starts school at Thomas Battersea this Thursday — and 2-year-old Princess Charlotte.

Let’s take a look at Kate’s past pregnancy style.

While pregnant with Charlotte in 2015, the 35-year-old stepped out in a pink Mulberry double-breasted coat and black suede heels for a church service in March.

Kate Middleton wearing a Mulberry coat at church on March 27, 2015. REX Shutterstock

Again, in March, the Duchess donned a brown ensemble, featuring a Catherine Walker coat, for the St Patrick’s Day Parade in Hampshire.

Kate Middleton wearing brown at the St Patrick’s Day Parade on March 17, 2015. REX Shutterstock

For the naming of the new ‘Royal Princess’ cruise ship, Middleton donned a Dalmatian print dress and suede pumps.

Kate Middleton visiting the Turner Contemporary on March 11, 2015. REX Shutterstock

For the Commonwealth Day Observance at Westminster Abbey, Kate opted for a pale pink coat and nude pumps.

Kate Middleton wearing pink at the Commonwealth Day Observance on March 9, 2015. REX Shutterstock

For more of the Duchess of Cambridge’s pregnancy style, check out the gallery ahead.

Want more?

Kate Middleton’s Favorite Sneaker Brand Just Got an Upgrade for Fall

These are Definitely Kate Middleton’s Favorite New Designer Sandals

How to Get Kate Middleton’s Flawless Nude Legs & Support for High Heels With Her Style Secret Weapon

Kate Middleton Rewore the Coatdress From Princess Charlotte’s Christening — but With New Shoes