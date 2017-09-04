Kate Middleton Is Pregnant With Baby No. 3 — A Look At Her Past Pregnancy Style

Kensington Palace confirmed today that Prince William and Kate Middleton are expecting baby number three.
“Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child,” a statement from Kensington Palace, released Monday morning, said.
The newest royal will be joining 4-year-old Prince George — who starts school at Thomas Battersea this Thursday — and 2-year-old Princess Charlotte.
Let’s take a look at Kate’s past pregnancy style.
While pregnant with Charlotte in 2015, the 35-year-old stepped out in a pink Mulberry double-breasted coat and black suede heels for a church service in March.
Again, in March, the Duchess donned a brown ensemble, featuring a Catherine Walker coat, for the St Patrick’s Day Parade in Hampshire.
For the naming of the new ‘Royal Princess’ cruise ship, Middleton donned a Dalmatian print dress and suede pumps.
For the Commonwealth Day Observance at Westminster Abbey, Kate opted for a pale pink coat and nude pumps.
For more of the Duchess of Cambridge’s pregnancy style, check out the gallery ahead.
